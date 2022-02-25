World of Warships unveils plans for a Hot Wheels collab in March

It’s a well-known, highly scientific, immutable fact of physics that painting rad flames on the side of your vehicle will make it at least 12% faster by default. Players of World of Warships will get to test that theory for themselves soon when the multiplayer vehicular battler combines with Mattel’s toy car brand Hot Wheels for a collaboration event this coming March.

Details on what this collab will involve are a bit slim at the moment, but the announcement confirms there will be three Hot Wheels-styled ship skins that players can earn as well as two new commanders in the form of Racer Fishy and Captain Bad Advice. More information on this crossover is expected to be showcased in the second half of March, but developer Wargaming promises in the presser that the event will bring “the opportunity to discover the iconic brand in compelling new ways with thrilling engagement and adrenaline-pumping fun [WoWS] is known for.”

It’s unclear whether this crossover event will be delayed by Wargaming’s decision to halt advertismeents as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but for now we have weeks yet to wait and see one way or the other.

source: press release