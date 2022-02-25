World War II Online plans new vehicles, new weapons, and new features in 2022 dev roadmap

Developer Cornered Rat Software has a lot of things lined up for its large-scale military MMO World War II Online, as the devs have laid out a wide-reaching roadmap for 2022 that promises new gameplay features, new vehicles, and new weapons for players to look forward to.

Among the features in production for WW2O are mobile airfields, new vehicles like gliders and half-track mobile mortars, improved effects and audio, a new MG42 weapon, the ability for players to drive fuel trucks to support air and ground vehicles, and the ability for free players to fly in certain aircraft, among other plans. Other features from last year’s roadmap like bomber loadouts and integrated voice comms are still in-progress.



The roadmap also outlines several features that are in development (but not in production), like the ability for tank crews to repair tank treads, better features for strategic bombing layer RDP, and the ability to fire artillery, complete with a forward observer infantryman class to help direct fire. There’s also a look at development for the standalone early access shooter WWII Online: Chokepoint and the graphical conversion that was mentioned last year.

The overall roadmap is quite lengthy, so interested players may want to read up the whole outline or check out the presentation video below.