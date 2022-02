Make My MMO: SOTA, Legends of Aria, and TitanReach represent different hazards of MMO crowdfunding

This edition of MassivelyOP’s MMO crowdfunding column is a tale of three MMOs that remind everyone why you should be extremely careful putting money into any untested project.

Shroud of the Avatar SeedInvest investors who’ve been waiting for legally required communication ever since Portalarium folded in 2018 finally got some… but from SeedInvest, not Portalarium. The platform told investors that Richard Garriott’s game studio “failed to provide subsequent investor updates despite repeated attempts to secure them,” meaning the nearly $800,000 in equity crowdfunds raised from non-accredited investors is toast. (The $2M in Kickstarter donations are also long gone, but you knew that.)

Legends of Aria’s new owner plans to revamp the game into a blockchain monstrosity, with the only good news being that the existing Kickstarted servers will be grandfathered-in and players will still be able to play on “classic” servers free from NFT detritus. Ug.

And of course, TitanReach turned out to be a flaming dumpster fire, as the game’s angel investor pulled out when the lead developer was caught – more than once! – misappropriating funds for his own personal use and crypto gambling. Yikes, dudes.

Disappointment doesn’t even begin to cover it. But it’s not all bad! We took a deep-dive into VR MMORPG Zenith , celebrated the alpha-one launch of The Wagadu Chronicles , checked in on Crowfall’s current state, and fretted over Book of Travels’ probably correct decision to trade content development for foundational fixes. Oh yeah, and Star Citizen is still up to shenanigans and blaming it on everyone but itself.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Ship of Heroes

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Star Citizen

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Embers Adrift

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?