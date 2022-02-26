Super-hardcore fantasy RPG Elden Ring launches – with co-op multiplayer

You probably don’t need us to tell you this, but Elden Ring launched this past week. The hardcore fantasy title was the “It” game that everyone was talking about in the wider video game sphere, as players flocked to it to, well, die in droves. It is keeping the Dark Souls spirit alive, after all.

What you might not know, however, is that Elden Ring has a multiplayer component to it. The optional online function allows you to link up with other players and friends through a roundabout process of leaving “summon signs” or finding “summon pools.” That way you don’t have to die alone! Aww.

While Elden Ring has enjoyed strong reviews so far from critics, players have left mixed reviews on Steam. The title is weathering a number of launch issues including over-sensitive mouse control and performance problems.