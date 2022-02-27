Champions Online brings back a leveling challenge that awards goodies for fresh level 40 characters

Back in 2019, Champions Online issued a challenge to players: Level a character to 40 within a week and get some shiny rewards for doing so. It’s been awhile since that gauntlet was thrown down, but it’s coming back on Thursday, March 3rd.

The event is similar to the last one the game ran, asking players to create a new character on March 3rd and get it to level 40 as quickly as possible, though this time around there’s more days on the clock, as players will have until Tuesday, March 15th, to hit the mark.

Those who complete the challenge will be rewarded with a new title and three event tokens that can be used to purchase new emotes, costume slots, a costume token, and new swimsuit costume pieces. For those looking to get their character ready for the summertime or who just want some other freebies for leveling up, your race will soon begin.