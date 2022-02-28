EVE Online releases its January econ report and discusses Friendship Week in latest video

Like clockwork, EVE Online has assembled its economic report for January 2022, with “continued iteration” of its data formatting but still no shortage of charts and graphs for industry-minded players to ogle.

Fellow blogger Wilhelm Arcturus of The Ancient Gaming Noob has yet another excellent breakdown of the report, calling attention to rises in things like trading and production as a result of the Doctor Who crossover event, a low amount of earnings from ESS banks that he describes as “a soda straw of bonds being siphoned off […] rather than a pipeline of riches,” and the effect that recent mining changes may have made to the month’s mining numbers.

In other EVE news, the game’s newest episode of the Pulse runs down recent updates and events including the upcoming mining adventure tutorial, an industrialist video added to the EVE Academy site, and the recent start of Friendship Week, which brings daily livestreams, highlighted partner streamers, and 50% discounts for packs in the game’s cash shop.

