MechWarrior Online’s 2022 ‘flexible’ roadmap outlines new maps, ‘Mechs, and events

There are asterisks practically plastered all over an announcement post from MechWarrior Online – phrases like “subject to change,” “flexible,” and “largely dependent on timing.” Still, there are things for ‘Mech pilots to look forward to as the so-called MWO Core Team outlines what’s on the horizon for 2022.

The 2022 roadmap offers up some tentative release dates for features arriving in each of the year’s four quarters, like various new quickplay maps, annual reward ‘Mechs, a variety of events themed around holidays throughout the year, and (naturally) cash shop sales.

The announcement post noes that these features from the Core Team may be bolstered by the efforts of additional developers known as the Flex Team, but their contributions will be dependent on whether they can be moved away from other projects. As of this past Friday, many of these extra devs have been made available and “work is in progress to utilize these resources,” though anything the Flex Team is working on isn’t on the roadmap until project completion is confirmed. In short, keep your eyes on the calendar for details.