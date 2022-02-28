Old School RuneScape brings its Android version into open beta

If you’re looking for some old school MMORPG gaming on your Android mobile device, one could certainly do worse than the kind of experience provided by Old School RuneScape, and as of today that experience has opened up to more Android users as the mobile version of OSRS has gone into open beta.

Access to this version of the MMORPG requires phones running Android 8.0 or later and at least 2GB of RAM. Otherwise, joining in the open beta is a matter of getting it from the Play Store or simply updating the app for those who are already in the beta.

This build of the game introduces new features like buff bars, minimap zoom, an XP tracker, various HUD improvements, helpers for Slayer, Woodcutter, and the Chambers of Xeric, and NPC highlighting, among other things. The announcement post will be a repository for FAQs, known issues, and a place where participants can submit their feedback via surveys.



📱 The new Android Client Open Beta is now LIVE! 📜 Join thousands of players trying out the new client features making their way to mobile! ➡ Details on how to join, leave or give feedback are in the newspost below! 🔗 https://t.co/3Jonc6LGVQ pic.twitter.com/rlqxvY2qeg — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) February 28, 2022