PC and mobile MMO Dragon Raja celebrates two years with fanart and free goodies

Has it already been two years since Dragon Raja first released? Why yes, yes it has, and now, it’s time for publisher/developer Archosaur Games to celebrate the anniversary with players.

Starting this past weekend, Dragon Raja promises double the rewards from its first anniversary event with login goodies like avatars, advanced gems, Gold Dragonblood Skills, materials, and a limited-edition Rosy Milk motor. Players can also make a wish to the Wish Giftbox, try their luck in the Sakura Windchime, or collect fragments for the Mirror of Dreams to get additional rewards. Dragon Raja is further celebrating its players with fanart loading screens, a cosplay gallery, and a public message board.

While the devs are commemorating the game’s past two years’ worth of updates, they’re also promising more to come in 2022, touting the addition of a fishing contest and a robust gardening system, and planning to add more classes and activities later this year. All in all, it’s a pretty happy birthday for Dragon Raja fans.



source: press release