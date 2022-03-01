Camelot Unchained tweaks its melee ability tree and the heavy fighter as part of ‘Melee 2.0’

By
Chris Neal
-
    
4

The melee combat in Camelot Unchained is about to get a change according to the February dev update, which is part of what’s being called “Melee 2.0.” These melee changes are starting first with tweaks to the melee ability tree. Building an ability now requires selecting between crushing, piercing, and slashing attacks, with new animations to match.

These animations are currently linked to the heavy fighter, with new shared core animations that play at random based on the damage type as well as new animations for shout abilities that play based on weapon loadout. Some of these animations and effects are previewed in the art section of the update.

Other steps taken in CU’s development include hit box adjustments for giants, updates to character and item stats, the building of a custom library of tool assets, and further work on the Golden Plains biome. More information can be read in the full monthly report.

source: official site
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, and delayed refunds. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. As of 2021, the studio says it is still paying refunds and is still working on both games, though it did not follow through on interviews with press.
Advertisement
Previous articleMassively on the Go: Pokemon Go March and Season of Alola
Next articleAliens, events, and The Pitt: MassivelyOP interview with Fallout 76’s Mark Tucker

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
4 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments