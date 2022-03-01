Camelot Unchained tweaks its melee ability tree and the heavy fighter as part of ‘Melee 2.0’

The melee combat in Camelot Unchained is about to get a change according to the February dev update, which is part of what’s being called “Melee 2.0.” These melee changes are starting first with tweaks to the melee ability tree. Building an ability now requires selecting between crushing, piercing, and slashing attacks, with new animations to match.

These animations are currently linked to the heavy fighter, with new shared core animations that play at random based on the damage type as well as new animations for shout abilities that play based on weapon loadout. Some of these animations and effects are previewed in the art section of the update.

Other steps taken in CU’s development include hit box adjustments for giants, updates to character and item stats, the building of a custom library of tool assets, and further work on the Golden Plains biome. More information can be read in the full monthly report.

