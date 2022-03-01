Destiny 2 director acknowledges Witch Queen weapon drop issues

It’s not quite time for the usual weekly newsletter of Destiny 2, but a series of tweets from game director Joe Blackburn is nearly as good, especially for those who are having some problems with specific drops in the Witch Queen expansion.

Blackburn calls out problems with Wellspring Throne World weapon drops, noting that their limited drop chance was gating off too many players from earning exotic glaives. A patch next week will improve these weapon drop chances as well as add bad luck protection for getting standard and Deepsight weapons.



Before then, the ascendant alloy currency drops will see some fixes this coming Thursday, with greater chances to receive the alloy for earning silver, gold, or platinum activity completion to make earning alloy more predictable.

Finally, Blackburn promises that the devs at Bungie are monitoring sandbox interactions centered around Synthoceps and the suppressive glaive that could be “problematic.” More information will be coming with the weekly newsletter to discuss short-term adjustments to protect the world first raid race and later long-term adjustments on deck.