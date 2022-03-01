Final Fantasy XIV encourages people to try out its Immerse Audio Pack add-on

How important is your in-game audio experience to you? Final Fantasy XIV is hoping it’s pretty important, as one of its selling points for Endwalker has been the addition of the Embody Immerse Gamepack for FFXIV, adding an extra layer of audio enhancement on to the game in general. The idea is that it maps audio directly to your ear, so you get a more immersive and complete experience of surround sound all the time as you’re playing.

