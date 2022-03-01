Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen’s public alpha won’t be this month

While it doesn’t look like a public alpha is in the cards for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen this month, the team at Visionary Realms does have a full lineup of discussions planned for March.

The March schedule was posted on Twitter with four dates that fans will want to track. First up on the the 4th is the public release of last month’s dev roundtable and its conversation revolving around human resources at the studio. Then on the 10th is a dev livestream with the focus once again on the HD rendering pipeline.

Wrapping up the month is the March newsletter on the 17th and a VIP-only question-and-answer session with the developers.

— Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen (@PantheonMMO) February 28, 2022