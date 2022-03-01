Wargaming pledges aid to Ukrainian Red Cross, sacks pro-invasion developer

Politics can be a touchy subject, especially for a global company whose customers represent many diverse viewpoints. However, neutrality on the current state of world affairs can be even more difficult when major pieces of your company are located in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine.

“At Wargaming, the safety and security of our employees is the top priority,” Wargaming told GIbiz. “Currently, all available company resources are helping and supporting our 550+ colleagues: providing them with alternate housing, early salary payments, additional funds to aid travel and relocation. […] We are helping our employees’ families to travel to neighbouring countries and organising accommodation for them. And lastly, today Wargaming Kyiv is donating $1 million to the Ukrainian Red Cross. These funds will be used to support Ukrainian hospitals and doctors, those citizens who have been displaced and other vital activities of the humanitarian organisation as is needed.”

On Saturday, news hit the World of Tanks forum that Creative Director Sergey Burkatovsky had parted ways with Wargaming following a Facebook post in which he professed support for Russian’s military invasion. Wargaming’s official statement on the sacking was followed up by this statement:

“Sergei’s opinion is in complete contradiction with the company’s position. He is no longer an employee of Wargaming.”

Yesterday, Wargaming went a step further, pledging to evacuate and house employees from the Kyiv offices while also donating $1 million to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

We’ve been receiving many requests from our players and partners regarding our Persha Studio / Wargaming Kyiv employees. Here is the most recent update. pic.twitter.com/zSmFW70xxr — World of Tanks (@worldoftanks) February 28, 2022