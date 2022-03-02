Albion Online’s controller beta is live today along with Steam Deck functionality

Happy Albion Online patch day to everyone hungry to play with a controller! In conjunction with the launch of Season 15 today, controller support has arrived in the isometric sandbox MMORPG – the beta for controller support, that is.

“This patch marks the beginning of controller support testing, which will be optimized over the coming months. Players will be able to use Xbox controllers, Playstation Dualshock, and other PC-compatible controllers with the game. Additionally, Steam players will be able to use the Steam Deck.”

The patch further tweaks 5v5 Crystal League matches and rewards, rebalances Might and Favor, adds the auto-pickup for silver (finally!), brings “significant” combat balancing, and touches on random dungeons.

“Following the introduction of randomly upgrading Static Dungeons with the Lands Awakened update, this patch brings a similar upgrading system to Randomized Dungeons,” SBI’s patch notes says. “This applies to both solo and group Randomized Dungeons in all zones and tiers, and dungeons with upgraded rewards/mobs will be marked visually around the dungeon entrance.”

