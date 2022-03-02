Black Desert marks two years of console cross-play, adds new items for PC, opens Kamasylvia for mobile

We’ve got yet another giant pile of news coming out of every version of Black Desert, so whether you hit WASD, a thumbstick, or buttons on a mobile device to move, Pearl Abyss has something for you.

First, the console version of the MMORPG is celebrating a pair of anniversaries – two years of console cross-play and three years on Xbox – with a special anniversary gift, some hot time buffs, and special attendance and challenge rewards like Cron Stones, Shakatu’s Luxury box, Caphras Stone, and a value pack.



Meanwhile, the PC version’s newest update has introduced Artifacts and Lightstones, which are described as items that offer players more choices to synergize with their class and playstyle above and beyond simply improving AP and DP numbers. These items have a whole system built around them, so players will either want to read through the notes linked above or check out the tutorial video below to get all of the nitty-gritty details.

The mobile version of BDO has introduced the Kamasylvia region, bringing with it new quests and a new boss fight, as well as a variety of springtime events, a tweak to auto-battle to make it more efficient, and some other general fixes and updates.

Finally, we close with some a sweet little story of love found in-game and in real life, as a couple that met each other through BDO are getting married, but not before GMs helped them tie the knot in an in-game ceremony. Awwww.





