Elyon updates its battle pass and balances classes, announces end of Spanish localization support April 6

Elyon is still online and operating, and is still getting some updates of note. Last week saw new rewards to the 1v1 arena and an update to the battle pass with several new goodies for players to chase after, while a patch from earlier this week primarily features balance changes for the game’s classes and some tweaks to a couple of rune attributes.

The other major piece of news to come out of Elyon is the dev team’s decision to end Spanish localization support by Wednesday, April 6th. “With the usage of the Spanish language being consistently low, after long consideration, we have decided to discontinue it’s support to allow us more breathing room,” explains the announcement. Indeed, this could certainly be indicative of the game’s overall population fortunes; the game is currently averaging under 600 concurrent players. It peaked at just over 15,000 concurrent back in October when it launched.