Lost Ark reveals new storyline, islands, and raids for players coming in March update

Lost Ark hasn’t even been out in the west for a month and already Amazon is moving forward with a big March update for the game, which makes sense as Smilegate’s title has a bit of content built up for us by now thanks to it earlier releases in other regions. “We’ll be working closely with Smilegate RPG to infuse content into the western version at a steady cadence— starting in March!” Amazon promises in a new preview blog today. The update includes a new story episode dubbed Kadan.

“Experience a new storyline, complete with its own quests, new islands, and cinematic moments. These quests will include a cast of new and returning characters as you learn more about the Sidereals and search for the legendary Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, in your journey to find the final Ark. Players will need to have completed Feiton, alongside comepleting the following quests: ‘Yorn – Let There Be Light’, ‘Whispering Islet – Start of Our Story’, and ‘Illusion Bamboo Island – End of the Trials’ as a prerequisite before embarking on the new end-game questlines. Both Isteri & Illusion Bamboo islands are recommended for players at item level 1100.”

As part of the patch, the studios are also introducing Abyss Raids for endgame players, which are basically challenge-mode, multi-phase group encounters with weekly rewards.

Amazon says a roadmap is coming “in the near future” but promises there’s more coming than just what’s been revealed – in fact, you can catch a glimpse of some of it in the new screenshots released today.