Myth of Empires’ standalone International Vanguard Edition officially launches

Publisher Imperium Interactive Entertainment Limited and developer Angela Game have once more launched their survival sandbox Myth of Empires, legal kerfuffle be damned. The standalone International Vanguard Edition of the game was released earlier this week as promised, offering itself up at a discount of $21 for a single copy or about $57 for a three-pack.

As mentioned before, this new relaunch brings new updates to the game such as a new cloak, a new fish pond structure among other high-quality buildings, war elephant mounts, and the new “balanced” Skirmish mode. Players who join in can also enjoy some double XP over this coming weekend and claim a free gift pack full of in-game currency and XP items for joining in the launch.

Of course, this all flies in defiance of a Steam takedown brought about by a copyright infringement claim leveraged against developer Angela Game by Snail Games. We’ve been following that whole story over the past few months; our full coverage to this point is below.

source: press release