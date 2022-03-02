New World’s Heart of Madness update for March boasts a new dungeon and the blunderbuss

Amazon’s barely going to let New World players catch a breath between the launch of the February patch just two days ago and the reveal of the March patch, which is hitting the PTR “soon.” At the core of this Heart of Madness update is some juicy dungeon content in the form of the The Myrkgard Expedition, which ought to perk up players wearied by the fix-centric February update.

“This update will conclude the story of Isabella. The main story quest line picks up as you pursue Isabella back to Shattered Mountain, leading to an epic final showdown. Enter the Tempest’s Heart as you venture into a corrupted dimension of reality through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard. Discover the secrets of her past while you dive deeper into her corrupted mind. The Tempest’s Heart is an endgame expedition for 5 players. Recommended for level 60 players with Gearscore 550 or above.”

If dungeons aren’t for you, maybe you’ll be more intrigued by the addition of a new weapon? The blunderbuss is essentially a strength-and-intelligence weapon aimed at brusier and caster builds, with high mobility and close- to mid-range damage. Like other weapons, it’ll see two branches: the containment tree for gap-closing and short-range blasting, and the chaos tree for longer-range AOE.

Amazon says players can also expect a new legendary weapon quest series for the blunderbuss, as well as “new encounters in the wild, impactful balance changes across a variety of weapons, and a huge swath of bug fixes.”

The Blunderbuss isn't the only thing coming to Aeternum in March. Learn more about what's coming!https://t.co/44kIVyeOeH pic.twitter.com/rpzcCXyK7m — New World (@playnewworld) March 2, 2022