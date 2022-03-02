RuneScape introduces Abyssal Slayer creatures, Old School RuneScape makes more Group Ironman improvements

It’s time for players of RuneScape to beat back the icky, wriggly, abyssal darkness. Provided they have the right Slayer level, anyway. This week brings the Abyssal Slayer creatures to the depths of Senntisten; specifically the level 95 Abyssal Savage, the level 105 Abyssal Beast, and the level 115 Abyssal Lord, as Jagex previewed earlier.

Naturally, there will be rich rewards waiting for those who fell these foes, including an armor spikes upgrade to deal more damage, a tier 85 melee power armor helmet to increase adrenaline gains, and a brand-new 92 melee weapon called the Abyssal Scourge, which is an update to the iconic Abyssal Whip from 17 years ago.

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, the Group Ironman mode is seeing another round of improvements such as the ability for teammates to teleport directly to player-owned houses, expansion of group storage space, and a few changes to the Escape Crystals and the Ring of Life.

