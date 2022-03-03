Elder Scrolls Online teases Ascending Tide’s Coral Aerie four-person dungeon

“Equal parts enigmatic and dangerous, the Ascendant Order base is a threat in and of itself, but that is not the only reason why you and your party venture into this coral lair. If you’ve played ESO’s Daggerfall Covenant storyline, you will immediately encounter some familiar faces when you enter this new dungeon. […] As you endeavor into the dungeon’s coral cove, you’ll clash with vicious sea-born monsters and, as you venture ever deeper, the deadly forces of the Ascendant Order. Of course, these challenges pale in comparison to the dungeon’s three bosses, as giant yaghra monstrosities, Ascendant Order champions, and even more dangerous foes stand ready to push your teamwork and skills to the limit.”

We’re less than two weeks away from the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online’s first DLC of the year, Ascending Tide, and those of you hungry for more dungeon content surely want to know the details, right? ZeniMax Online has granted you just the thing in today’s dev blog, which homes in one of the group encounters awaiting players: The Coral Aerie

ZeniMax notes that it’s never actually used Summerset’s elven ruins in four-man dungeon content before, so it’s a treat for both players and devs. And apparently, you’re not going to want to just tromp through this one in linear fashion: “Stop and smell the coral,” ZeniMax hints. “There are nooks and crannies and areas to explore that can reward those brave enough to venture off the beaten path.”

Launch for the DLC is still planned for March 14th on PC.