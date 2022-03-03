Lord of the Rings Online’s Shadowfax server moves into Rohan

Lord of the Rings Online’s super-speedy server is now riding, not walking, toward Mordor. That’s because Shadowfax has now unlocked the horse-crazy expanse of Rohan, allowing progression-boosted players a speedy journey through the zones.

“Players on the legendary server of Shadowfax can now progress into the realms of Rohan and Wildermore, with a new level cap of 85,” announced Standing Stone Games on Thursday.

Meanwhile, LOTRO is set to celebrate the game’s milestone 15th birthday next month. While SSG is being cagey about any new rewards or surprises, one of its devs did note that “I think you’ll enjoy the anniversary this year.”

