Side-scrolling 2-D MMO Element Quest has relaunched as Sunset World Online

You’d be forgiven for having missed Element Quest, the 2-D platforming MMO inspired by MapleStory that released in November 2021 and then shut down in February 2022 due to lack of interest. Developer MuscleBird Games had announced then that the game might make its return, then confirmed as much shortly after with plans to relaunch as Sunset World Online. Now, the game has relaunched into early access.

As a refresher, Sunset World lets players build characters based on one of the four elements – Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water – in a system that eschews the holy trinity of party makeup and demands more tactical gameplay and team coordination, especially against harder monsters. The MMO is PvE-centered, promising 26 levels of quests, encounters, and artifacts, tons of spells to unlock and item sets to collect, random dungeon expeditions with challenging boss fights, and various social mechanics.

Sunset World is available on PC via Steam or through the Google Play store on mobile, and players who are interested in hopping in can get free cash shop currency by using promo code “swo2022” for 20 SWP – enough to get a couple of cosmetic items from the SWP Shop.

source: press release