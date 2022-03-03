Star Trek: Picard uses four Star Trek Online ships in its second season premiere

The second season of Star Trek: Picard kicked off this week, and astute MMORPG players might notice one welcome addition to the 25th century — a few ships ripped straight from Star Trek Online’s database.

Cryptic announced the inclusion of four of Star Trek Online’s starship models in the television show, thereby making them officially canon. These include the Gagarin, Reliant, Ross, and Sutherland-class ships.

This is pretty significant as it marks the first time that one of the new TV series drew inspiration from the online game rather than the other way around. Rumor is that Jean-Luc Picard found all of them in a premium lockbox, but that remains to be confirmed.

The Countdown is over, and the truth can be revealed. Four starships from Star Trek Online will be appearing in the season premiere of #StarTrekPicard! @startrek @StarTrekOnPPlus pic.twitter.com/8INkkdANki — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) March 3, 2022