Betawatch: Embers Adrift kicks off its backer beta

Want to test out Embers Adrift and see how it holds up after everything the developers have hyped up over the years? You can do that now… assuming you’re a backer, at least. That’s what a backer beta means. It’s a beta for backers. If you’re not a backer, well, you’re just going to have to live without it. Sorry, friend.
You can read the other bullet points about beta news whether or not you’re our backer, for the record:
- Curious about how Fractured will handle its PvP/PvE split? Well, it turns out by using a very familiar system that doesn’t tend to segment off anything. You know, as predicted.
- Ashes of Creation showed off animal husbandry, which does not mean “marrying animals” but looks like it should anyway.
- Want to play Old School RuneScape on your Android device? The client for that is in beta now. Also, feel free to explain to us why you would want that.
- Lastly, Camelot Unchained has tweaked some melee abilities and game mechanics as part of what it’s calling “melee 2.0,” which is a bit odd when the game itself isn’t in 1.0
Huh. Those were a bit spicy this week, weren’t they? Sometimes you just feel spicy. Rest assured that the list down below is largely devoid of spice, but is instead constrained to just the facts about games currently in testing that we’re aware of. If something slipped into a different test phase without us noticing, you can let us know in the comments, though; that’ll spice things up.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 10
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one until March 1
Wild Terra 2: Early access