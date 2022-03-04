Black Desert’s test realm features a new matchmade PvP arena and the return of the alpaca mount

Black Desert’s Global Lab, aka its test realm, has introduced some interesting features for players to peer at and provide their feedback on. One such feature is the Arena of Solare, a ranked PvP arena that’s designed around easing players into PvP in a controlled and specifically balanced instance.

The Arena of Solare is unremarkable to anyone who has played in PvP fighting pits before, mechanically speaking: Players can queue up for the activity while they’re out in the world to be called to a match later, stats will be normalized to provide a level playing field, and there will be a ranking system known as the Path to Ascension that gives players a ladder to climb and (ideally) on-par opponents to face. There are also plans to introduce honor and glory-based rewards to the arena at a later time.

While the PvP arena is the marquee portion of the test build, there are other updates of note to test as well, such as tweaks to the way Pila Fe summon scrolls work, improvements to guild quest rewards, several quality-of-life improvements, and the glorious return of the Shai class’s alpaca mount.