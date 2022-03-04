Diablo II Resurrected releases Patch 2.4’s ranked ladder and additional class changes to PTR this week

Last month, devs of Diablo II: Resurrected stated that testing for Patch 2.4 would push on later in the month. Perhaps the team forgot that February was a shorter month than usual or things were held up, but the next phase of testing arrived to the test realm this past Wednesday. Better late than never, right?

For those who weren’t following the timeline, the PTR was brought down on February 9th as originally planned, but things were otherwise silent on where testing stood up until earlier this week. As for what’s in this new test build, players can check out a host of updates such as several class changes, Uber Diablo progression saving features, and the long-awaited return of the ranked ladder, complete with an emulated ladder season start and end during his testing phase.

The length of this PTR round isn’t specified, but the devs note that feedback collection will be crucial, as Patch 2.4 represents “some of the first changes made to [the game] in over a decade.” Those who want to do their part in making it a patch of worth can get all of the details in the patch notes.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard's ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick's resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
