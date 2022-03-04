Final Fantasy XI rolls out more Ambuscade content while delaying Voracious Resurgence story beats for March

Here’s the bad news for the March version update for Final Fantasy XI: It’s missing its headline feature this time around. The plan was to continue the Voracious Resurgence story content, but due to some last-minute bugs, that content had to be pushed back. So you’re not getting new story content in the game this month. Sorry! You’ll have to find a way to live without it, perhaps by taking part in the new Ambuscade battles that are coming along as always.

The patch will also open up some previously blocked-off regions of the Shadowreign version of Crawler’s Nest, giving players a new group of enemies to grind on for leveling and job point purposes. Add in some new items and the update should be bulky enough to qualify as a patch, even if you will have to wait a little while longer before you get to continue the main story.