Final Fantasy XI rolls out more Ambuscade content while delaying Voracious Resurgence story beats for March

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Mossy.

Here’s the bad news for the March version update for Final Fantasy XIIt’s missing its headline feature this time around. The plan was to continue the Voracious Resurgence story content, but due to some last-minute bugs, that content had to be pushed back. So you’re not getting new story content in the game this month. Sorry! You’ll have to find a way to live without it, perhaps by taking part in the new Ambuscade battles that are coming along as always.

The patch will also open up some previously blocked-off regions of the Shadowreign version of Crawler’s Nest, giving players a new group of enemies to grind on for leveling and job point purposes. Add in some new items and the update should be bulky enough to qualify as a patch, even if you will have to wait a little while longer before you get to continue the main story.

Source: Official Site
