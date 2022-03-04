Final Fantasy XIV previews dungeons, quests, and improvements for patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure

A new road has begun.

So what do you do after you save the world from a malingering threat at the edge of the universe? In Final Fantasy XIV, you wait for a few months and then you head off on a new adventure. That’s what’s happening in patch 6.1, dubbed Newfound Adventure, as discussed this morning during the game’s 69th (nice) live letter with producer and director Naoki Yoshida. And yes, the patch already has a special site live listing the things coming along with the patch including an as-yet-unrevealed new dungeon, the first Myths of the Realm alliance raid, and more story for players to uncover.

The patch will also change up the game’s original dungeons by adding in AI companions to clear the four-person dungeons and trials, as well as splitting up Castrum Meridianum and Praetorium to make these four-player dungeons that run significantly shorter than their current incarnations. (MSQ roulette will remain, but with different rewards.) Players can also look forward to new tribal quests, more glamour plates, and Data Center travel. Check out the full summary of the live letter and keep your eyes on the special site as we approach the patch in April.

