Final Fantasy XIV previews dungeons, quests, and improvements for patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure

So what do you do after you save the world from a malingering threat at the edge of the universe? In Final Fantasy XIV, you wait for a few months and then you head off on a new adventure. That’s what’s happening in patch 6.1, dubbed Newfound Adventure, as discussed this morning during the game’s 69th (nice) live letter with producer and director Naoki Yoshida. And yes, the patch already has a special site live listing the things coming along with the patch including an as-yet-unrevealed new dungeon, the first Myths of the Realm alliance raid, and more story for players to uncover.

