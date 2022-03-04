GTA Online details existing character transfers and new player onboarding for its arrival to current-gen consoles

When Grand Theft Auto Online makes its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on Tuesday, March 15th, it’s not only doing so with the usual visual upgrades and performance boosts; it’s also letting new arrivals ramp into the criminal life of southern Los Santos and helping established players carry their ill-gotten gains into the shiny new city.

As mentioned before, new players (or those who want to simply start fresh) can take advantage of a Career Builder feature that hands over 4,000,000 GTA$ to buy up essentials like vehicles, weapons, and a business property. There will also be a newly designed introduction and tutorial so players can have an easier time starting the digital thug life.

For those who already have a totally legitimate enterprise™ in the game, they’ll be able to migrate their GTA Online character progress to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S on March 15 upon loading up the game on either of these new consoles, easily carrying over GTA$, progression, stats, and more. For those who play these games in single-player, a one-time progression transfer is available today that lets players upload save data from their previous gen console to be downloaded in the current gen version at the appointed date.

GTA Online and GTA V will both be available digitally on March 15th, but pre-purchase and pre-load will be available as early as March 8th. Physical copies are due sometime in April.

source: press release