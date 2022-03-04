Square Enix’s looter shooter Babylon’s Fall launched, but nobody showed up to play

Usually, a new Square Enix game launch is a hefty event — usually, but not always. In the case of Babylon’s Fall, this release is proving that just because you have the familiar studio logo slapped on the side of the box doesn’t mean that crowds will show up to play.

The co-op looter shooter (which was developed with PlatinumGames Inc.) released yesterday to dismal sales and engagement on Steam and PlayStation. Even with a free Season 1 battle pass and demo, crowds have given this one a pass. Peak Steam concurrency on Day One was barely over a thousand players with mixed user reviews on the platform.

Some outlets have pointed to the $60 price tag on top of other monetization efforts as a turn-off for players. Rock Paper Shotgun concluded that the game as a whole is purely underwhelming and a “live disservice.” PlayStation fan site Push Square said that the title looks like “rubbish.”

Massively OP’s Eliot took a look at the beta of Babylon’s Fall a few months ago, saying, “I’m not sure how many people are really in the market for this particular gameplay loop in 2021, and that’s a bit of an issue. At the same time, the game is fun and rewarding with what I played.”