SUN Classic pre-pregistration website goes up ahead of its March launch

Are you ready to go back to Soul of the Ultimate Nation? Or more likely, engage with the MMO for the very first time? This 2007 MMORPG is looking for a few brave adventurers when it relaunches as SUN Classic on March 10th in select countries (namely, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, with other regions to follow).

To get ready for the launch, the official SUN Classic website went live this past week. Players around the globe can pre-register to secure a coupon good for select in-game goodies. An official Discord channel was established as well to facilitate discussion and coordination between gamers.

“Following the original main content of the game, SUN Classic offers a fresh start to players with faster leveling, system changes, tweaks, and optimizations for graphic, UI and UX,” the studio sent in a press release.

Webzen also posted a developer interview about the MMO’s revival: