Lost Ark bans over a million bot accounts, reaffirms there’s ‘more work to be done’ on the matter

After a certain figure, a banwave turns into a ban tsunami: Amazon Games has put out a missive to players regarding bot accounts operating in Lost Ark, where it shared the news that over a million accounts have been banned from the game due to botting activity as of this past Friday.

The tools being used to identify and sweep out bot accounts are said to be carefully designed, but the devs also note that “edge cases” of legitimate players being caught in the blast may have happened; those who find themselves in that boat are asked to submit a support ticket.

The post further promises that Amazon Games is going to continue to address botting, repeating earlier promises that the team will be expanding its anti-cheat tools along with improved bot identification methods and additional banwaves as necessary. “While we intend to make a massive impact with this ban wave, we know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step in what will be an active and ongoing process,” the announcement confirms.