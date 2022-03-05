New World clears yet another duplication bug from its latest update

The sun shines, grass grows, birds sing, and New World releases an update that has an exploit that players discover and take advantage of. Yet again, the MMO’s most recent content update introduced a duplication bug that was discovered earlier this week, forcing the game to shut off wealth transfers while the devs investigated the matter.

To Amazon Games’ credit, the root of the issue was discovered a day later and then was patched shortly after that. Additionally, the forum thread confirms that players who took advantage of the exploit were being hit with suspensions or bans as each case demands while removing duped items from market boards.

In addition to clearing out yet another duping bug, the recent patch also fixed a server crash issue and reenabled smelting aptitude caches.