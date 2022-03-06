Guild Wars 2 outlines slight adjustments to End of Dragons’ Battle for the Jade Sea encounter

This might be entering spoiler territory, but the finale for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons ends in a fight. I know, I know, it’s astonishing. Specifically, there’s an open world event known as the Battle for the Jade Sea that caps off the expansion’s storyline, and while ArenaNet is apparently pleased with the rate of clears that players are achieving, the team still believes that a few adjustments need to be made.

The tweaks in question are being designed in order to “incentivize players to engage with and complete the encounters’ core mechanics.” Examples of how this is being done include fixing an issue with the “green circle” phase that will require more coordinate to ensure all green circles are taken and each player makes it back to the platform, increasing the damage buff duration for said green circle players, and a longer duration of the Exposed debuff from break bars to make players engage with the break bar, which in turn should increase group damage output when completing the mechanic correctly.

These adjustments and more are noted as a first step in tuning the Battle for the Jade Sea event. If more is needed, the devs promise to continue to turn the knobs according to feedback and data. For now, players can expect these changes in the MMORPG’s next update.