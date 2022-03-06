Star Trek Online shares a mini-documentary all about the canonization of in-game ships

Star Trek Online is understandably extremely excited about the fact that four of the game’s ships were officially canonized in the second season premiere of Star Trek: Picard, but perhaps nobody on the team is more excited than associate art director Thomas Marrone, who has been designing ships for the the game since its second season. It’s for those reasons that Marrone’s work and career are being spotlighted in a mini-documentary in celebration of his achievement.

The documentary, titled My Life at Warp Speed, carries viewers through Marrone’s career progression, starting off as a fan who mocked up the sine wave minigame in a forum post to joining the team officially as a graphic designer up to his first starship design, right up to the point where a starship design he shared on Twitter caught the eye of Picard production designer Dave Blass; the rest, as they say, is history. It’s a wholesome 13 minutes of a lifelong Trekkie’s dream coming to reality that we’ve got embedded below.

