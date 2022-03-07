Activision Blizzard’s head of esports announces departure as World of Warcraft tunes classes and sets

Brandon Snow, who has been heading the esports division of Activision Blizzard since this past July, is moving on to greener pastures. Snow has announced that he will vacate his position at the end of this month “to pursue a new opportunity.” A new esports head is being sought, but Activision Blizzard Chief Administrative Officer Brian Bulatao will be taking on several of Snow’s responsibilities in the interim.

Meanwhile, World of Warcraft’s patch this week is featuring a variety of class changes that touch on the Balance and Feral Druid and the Elemental Shaman, along with class set tweaks for Unholy Death Knights, Beast Mastery Hunters, Affliction Warlocks, and Fury Warriors. These tweaks are set to go live this coming after maintenance on Tuesday, March 8th.

