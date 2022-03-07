Activision Blizzard’s head of esports announces departure as World of Warcraft tunes classes and sets

By
Chris Neal
-
    
2
Holy arts.

Brandon Snow, who has been heading the esports division of Activision Blizzard since this past July, is moving on to greener pastures. Snow has announced that he will vacate his position at the end of this month “to pursue a new opportunity.” A new esports head is being sought, but Activision Blizzard Chief Administrative Officer Brian Bulatao will be taking on several of Snow’s responsibilities in the interim.

Meanwhile, World of Warcraft’s patch this week is featuring a variety of class changes that touch on the Balance and Feral Druid and the Elemental Shaman, along with class set tweaks for Unholy Death Knights, Beast Mastery Hunters, Affliction Warlocks, and Fury Warriors. These tweaks are set to go live this coming after maintenance on Tuesday, March 8th.

sources: Sports Business Journal via Wowhead, official forums (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleBook of Travels’ newest patch applies fixes for combat, server desync, and UI interactions
Next articleWorld of Warcraft promises to reveal its next expansion on April 19

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
2 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments