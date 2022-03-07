Albion Online’s Season 15 and returning Keeper’s Challenge are underway

Things are happening in the world of Albion Online. Last week saw a couple of major events get underway for the sandbox MMORPG, specifically the 15th season of guild vs. guild warfare and the return of the Keeper’s Challenge.

We begin with the Keeper’s Challenge, which makes up the game’s usual month-long challenge event content for March. The event brings back the popular Grizzly Bear mount for players to chase after, along with the usual themed decorative avatar ring and chests full of silver, resources, Adventurer’s Tomes, and Keeper-themed furnishings.

Next is Season 15, which began this past Saturday. This round of GvG content brings a number of adjustments that promise more might and favor, a new Crystal League map, and the usual new seasonal rewards. The launch of the new season also brought on controller support and Steam Deck functionality.

source: official site ( 1 2 ), thanks to Slava for the tip!