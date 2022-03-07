Atlas promises ship diversity, more taming features, PvP adjustments, and end to early access in roadmap video

The piratical sandbox of Atlas has some things for players to look forward to in the new year, including some adjustments to existing features as well as a rough plan to exit early access. Yes, really.

For shipbuilding, players can look forward to “more diversity and ability” for existing ships, a shipbuilding experience similar to legacy ships, and a “ship in a bottle” system. On the PvP side of things, there will be structures that defend harbors or prevent players from building on owned territory. Finally, tamers can look forward to new houses geared for taming, more tameable creatures to be found in the water, as well as a ship to haul tamed creatures.

Other features on the docket include the addition of NPC vendors for bases, the ability to lay down temporary tradewinds, increased land size, more islands, new foes to fight, and the addition of more industrial technologies “that make sense in a late 1700s to early 1800s setting.” The video also states that Atlas plans to exit early access later this year. You can watch and listen for yourself below.