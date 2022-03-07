Book of Travels’ newest patch applies fixes for combat, server desync, and UI interactions

Book of Travels has, by its own admission, a lot of fixing to do, and the process of doing just that continues with the tiny multiplayer online game’s newest patch, which tries to address matters affecting combat, servers, and UI use.

One of the major fixes applied in this update relates to player character movement, with server desync problems for several players moving around in the world being noted as solved.



On the combat side of things, the attack counter will now count up even while defending, which should stop players from being waylaid by weak enemies or stop players from winning hard fights by spamming attacks. There are also fixes for faulty positioning and animation triggers for combat.

Finally, the larger list of fixes is related to UI and item interactions, with a bevy of fixes for emote icons, trading, item use, and more. The list is likely not the last one to come out of Might & Delight as it tries to right BOT’s ship, but it’s certainly a start.

