Final Fantasy XIV prepares for another Moogle hunt and Little Ladies’ Day on March 14

The next patch for Final Fantasy XIV is due out at some point in mid-April, but the game is offering you some events to celebrate if you need some more content before then. Little Ladies’ Day, for example, is kicking off on March 14th if you have a pressing need for an event that will give you a miniature crown to plant on your head. Is it at a jaunty angle? You know it is. Why are you even asking?another installment of the Moogle Treasure Trove is kicking off on the same day, with the usual irregular tomestones available for clearing content coupled with a laundry list of items to exchange. The unique reward this time is a special Mameshiba earring for players, so if you want to look as shiba-themed as possible you’ll want to earn the irregular tomestones necessary for it. The Little Ladies’ Day event lasts until March 31st, while the Moogle Treasure Trove lasts until the arrival of patch 6.1.
