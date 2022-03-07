Path of Exile releases a patch with bug fixes of ‘both small and medium importance’

The things that are important in an MMO patch are certainly subjective, but by Path of Exile’s reckoning, the patch that released last week offered up some adjustments of “both small and medium importance,” with another grab bag of tweaks to be found in the notes.

Adjustments in this update include changes to mods, certain boss and monster mechanics, specific mods, and Aura skills among other things, all reaching various corners of the ARPG. The patch also features a lengthy list of bug fixes on top for items, attacks, crafting, and a lot more.

The full patch notes are something of a mish-mash, but that just means they may have something for players to look forward to. Or not look forward to. Ultimately, importance is up to personal interpretation.