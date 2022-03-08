Babylon’s Fall puts out its first update introducing Duels

If you’re enjoying Babylon’s Fall… well, statistically speaking you don’t exist, because the game is suffering from pretty lower players counts. But maybe you’d be more enticed to play with some harder content. That seems to be what the developers are banking on with the introduction of Duels, fights against the hardest opponents in the game made even more difficult along the way. The first one brings in a fight against Kur ranked as Very Hard; it’s recommended that players have a strategy planned out and gear optimized before stepping into this particular fight.

Successfully taking down Kur in this harder form will offer rare materials and an accessory, with better odds at getting these rewards if you clear the fight repeatedly. You know, as one does. Players are encouraged to share victories on social media, which makes sense when you consider the aforementioned playerbase woes. But hey, if that’s what’s been turning you away from the game, maybe Duels will convince you to try it out. If what’s kept you away that all of the stuff that needed polishing after the beta did not actually receive any polishing… well, that’s another problem to be discussed in our first impression piece coming later today.