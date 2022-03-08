Diablo III prepares ‘echoing nightmares’ for Patch 2.7.3

Starting Thursday, Diablo III will be testing Patch 2.7.3 in preparation for the release of Season 26 later this month. The keystone feature of this update? Something called “Echoing Nightmares,” which is either dual 24/7 news channels broadcasting simultaneously or a trio of cranky kids in a supermarket aisle.

Actually, it sounds like this is a new twist on the standard gameplay: “Season 26 introduces the Echoing Nightmare, an optional and rewarding end-game challenge where players fight within the memories of Nephalem who fell in a Greater Rift. Today’s Nephalem must stand their ground until they are inevitably overwhelmed or defeated.”

Blizzard said that this marks the first seasonal theme that adds a new activity to the game. “In the Echoing Nightmare, players will experience an intense, densely packed, increasingly challenging event that stretches their ability to stay in the fight as long as possible,” the studio warned.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
