Diablo III prepares ‘echoing nightmares’ for Patch 2.7.3

Starting Thursday, Diablo III will be testing Patch 2.7.3 in preparation for the release of Season 26 later this month. The keystone feature of this update? Something called “Echoing Nightmares,” which is either dual 24/7 news channels broadcasting simultaneously or a trio of cranky kids in a supermarket aisle.

Actually, it sounds like this is a new twist on the standard gameplay: “Season 26 introduces the Echoing Nightmare, an optional and rewarding end-game challenge where players fight within the memories of Nephalem who fell in a Greater Rift. Today’s Nephalem must stand their ground until they are inevitably overwhelmed or defeated.”

Blizzard said that this marks the first seasonal theme that adds a new activity to the game. “In the Echoing Nightmare, players will experience an intense, densely packed, increasingly challenging event that stretches their ability to stay in the fight as long as possible,” the studio warned.