Did you forget that Final Fantasy XIV started Steam account linking as of today? You could be forgiven for letting it slip your mind; it’s not exactly the primary means of playing the game. But it happened today, and the team quickly discovered that issues were cropping up with players trying to link their Steam accounts with their Square-Enix accounts to continue logging into the game. An exact fix has not yet been determined, but for the time being players are advised to set their Steam account names to only use alphabetical characters to avoid any issues.

We’re sorry, ~* Kiss_Me_Y’shtola *~, but you will need to alter your name for the moment.

