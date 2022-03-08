Halo Infinite discusses Season 2’s May 3 arrival, attacking critical issues, and online campaign co-op delay

The devs at 343 Industries have put together a dev blog outlining the future of the multiplayer side of Halo Infinite, granting a look ahead at what’s coming in both the near-term and long-term future of the game.

The immediate focus for the devs is taking on critical issues that are negatively impacting players’ experience, which are being collected into something called the “Hotlist.” Items on this list include score-based player progression problems, anti-cheat vulnerabilities, and BTB matchmaking issues. With that in mind, the team is also hard at work on Season 2: Lone Wolves, which will introduce new cosmetics, playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and new maps including a new Arena mode map when it releases on Tuesday, May 3rd.

What will not be coming with the new season’s May 3rd launch is online campaign co-op, which the post notes has been worked on in parallel with Season 2. The team reportedly needs more time in order to get both online co-op and split-screen local co-op on Xbox working properly, so this feature will be delayed into some point later in Season 2’s run.