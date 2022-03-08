Massively OP Podcast Episode 363: Cruising through Cantha

On this week’s episode, Bree, Colin, and Justin talk about the big Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons launch, how the Ukraine war is affecting MMOs, SWTOR’s path forward, SOLO’s free-to-play conversion, and whether it’s time to pull the plug on New World… or not.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

