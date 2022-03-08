Zenith’s next hotfix brings world map QoL updates, fixes public events and godstones

First, the bad news: There’s no new content coming in the next hotfix for VR MMO Zenith. The good news however is that the hotfix will be addressing some of the game’s more annoying bugs and a couple of quality-of-life updates for the world map. So that’s likely nice for players to see.

The fixes in question address several matters such as godstones going missing after logout, godstone nodes not applying their buffs or debuffs properly, certain public events doing things like showing both success and failure upon completion or defend objectives losing health incorrectly, and players getting stuck in the Galian Plains area. On the QoL side, the world map will let players toggle certain icons on and off, and fast travel markers will be easier to click on.

The hotfix will be on the game’s newly opened PTR tomorrow, March 9th, after which it is scheduled to be applied to the game on Thursday, March 10th, barring any QA issues.