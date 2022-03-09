EVE Online studio CCP Games will run a PLEX for Good charity campaign for Ulraine

EVE Online studio CCP Games is making good with PLEX for Good once again, this time in support of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The Pearl Abyss-owned MMO studio has long conducted charity campaigns to bring aid around the world following earthquakes in Nepal and Haiti, floods in Pakistan, Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, tornados in the US, the tsunami that ravaged Japan in 2011, and the Australian fires in 2020. Most recently, the PLEX for Good campaign raised money for COVID victims and research.

Noting that the company includes developers from both Ukraine and Russia, CCP says, “CCP Games stands in support of the people of Ukraine and joins the international call to end the violence and restore peace in the region.”

“We are joined with them in our shared grief and dismay at the conflict that is taking place. As a measure of practical support, CCP will be launching a new PLEX For Good program to contribute toward humanitarian relief efforts by raising money for those suffering in the conflict. CCP will match donations from the EVE community and our employees up to a total of $250,000. The campaign will be going live later this week and players can make a contribution by contracting their spare PLEX to the in-game character CCP PLEX for Good. “In this time of strife, our hearts go out both to our Ukrainian community and our Russian community, who like everyone else are ordinary people that want no part in war. Over the past week, we have been heartened to see the reaction from the EVE community to the conflict in Ukraine. Alliance leaders across EVE Online posted announcements in support of players from both Ukraine and Russia and called on their members to leave real-world differences outside the game. Moreover, we’ve seen some movements formed to agree to not interfere or even defend in-game assets of Ukrainian-run corporations while they are unable to do it themselves.”

